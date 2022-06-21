Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: (L-R) NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha Curry attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit.

The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP.

Ayesha was quite proud of her husband, and she made sure to show that off by wearing a blue Warriors' Steph Curry jersey dress.

Check it out:

This week has been all about the Curry family celebrating Steph. Ayesha shared a heartfelt Father's Day post for him on Sunday, one day before the title parade.

"Happy Father’s Day my love!!! You are an angel on earth and we love you beyond measure!" she wrote on Instagram.

Steph and Ayesha will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary next month. The couple have three children together: daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon.