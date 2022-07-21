Look: Celtics Fans Not Happy With Steph Curry's Joke Last Night

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Warriors star Steph Curry hosted the ESPYs on Wednesday night. Let's just say there was no shortage of jokes about the Boston Celtics.

Curry introduced himself as the "daddy of the Boston Celtics" during a promo for the ESPYs.

"Proud husband of Ayesha Curry, proud son of Dell Curry, proud daddy of the Boston Celtics," Curry said.

Obviously, Celtics fans weren't thrilled about that.

"This guy stinks man," a fan replied.

Another fan said, "Ruined my day, thanks."

That wasn't the only joke Curry made about the Celtics. He took a jab at Grant Williams during his opening monologue.

"It's great to see you again, my man," Curry told Grant. "I know you like this color, I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring."

Celtics fans are probably counting down the days until their team faces off against the Warriors again.