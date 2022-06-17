Look: Draymond Green Continues To Savagely Troll The Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' fan base gave Draymond Green a hard time throughout the 2022 NBA Finals. With that said, it's only fitting Green returns the favor.

On Friday afternoon, Green was spotted wearing a shirt that said "It's all about 18." It included a blank banner for what could've been the Celtics' 18th championship.

The shirt that Green was wearing had a message written on it for that 18th banner. It said, "Warriors. Nope! Maybe in 2023."

Perhaps this was Green's way of literally getting the last word in.

Even though Green has been going back and forth with Celtics fans for the past two weeks, he gave them credit after the Finals.

“This fanbase gave me a hard time. A really hard time," Green said, via Boston.com. "To come here and get a win, is awesome.I appreciate this fanbase. They brought incredible energy. Got to give kudos to them. But we did what we do, welcome back to the Warriors Invitational baby! That’s what we do! Welcome back!”

With this Finals victory, Green now has four championships. The Celtics, meanwhile, will have to wait at least another year to complete their pursuit of an 18th title.