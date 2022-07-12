Look: Draymond Green Is Furious With 'SportsCenter' Anchor

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Draymond Green was up late watching ESPN last night, and something he saw didn't sit right.

After 2 a.m. ET, Green sent off a tweet criticizing one of the SportsCenter anchors for their assessment of Kevin Durant as being "emotional."

"Just watched the anchor on SportsCenter with Nick [Friedell] discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional," Green said. "Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable."

Draymond is right about people being more comfortable saying things about others when they aren't in front of them, but that's not exactly a new revelation, even if social media ("computers") has exacerbated the problem.

Some people in the comments are calling Dray a hypocrite, reminding them about the time he mocked Rudy Gobert for crying over being snubbed for the All-Star Game.

Every time Draymond opens his mouth or his Twitter app about something, he elicits reactions from others. That's not going to change anytime soon.