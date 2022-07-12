Look: Draymond Green Is Furious With 'SportsCenter' Anchor
Draymond Green was up late watching ESPN last night, and something he saw didn't sit right.
After 2 a.m. ET, Green sent off a tweet criticizing one of the SportsCenter anchors for their assessment of Kevin Durant as being "emotional."
"Just watched the anchor on SportsCenter with Nick [Friedell] discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional," Green said. "Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable."
Draymond is right about people being more comfortable saying things about others when they aren't in front of them, but that's not exactly a new revelation, even if social media ("computers") has exacerbated the problem.
Some people in the comments are calling Dray a hypocrite, reminding them about the time he mocked Rudy Gobert for crying over being snubbed for the All-Star Game.
Every time Draymond opens his mouth or his Twitter app about something, he elicits reactions from others. That's not going to change anytime soon.