Look: Draymond Green Reacts To Getting Fined By NBA

Draymond Green is laughing off the fine he’s received from the NBA for tampering.

The Warriors’ versatile forward believes Devin Booker should leave Phoenix – potentially for Golden State. He made the comments on TNT alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

“It’s great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said. “It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career.”

Green may have been joking, but the NBA isn’t laughing. Adam Silver has taken tampering seriously these past few years. As a result, the NBA has fined Green $50,000 for tampering. The Warriors forward had an interesting reaction to the news on Sunday, as seen in the tweet below.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 9, 2020

The tampering may have been worth it in this case. Draymond Green is in his first year of a four-year contract extension. The Golden State forward $22.2 million this season. His yearly salary will increase to $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million over the last three years of his contract.

If the Warriors were somehow able to sign Devin Booker, they’d once again be an NBA Finals contender – not to mention, one of the best shooting teams of all-time. But even if the Warriors keep their roster the same in 2021, they’ll still be a contender.

Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will all return next season as they try to return to the pinnacle of the Western Conference, once again.