Look: Draymond Green's Mother Cracks Joke About His NBA Finals Struggles

Warriors star Draymond Green just hasn't been himself in the 2022 NBA Finals. He has been so underwhelming that he actually has more fouls (18) than points (17) this series.

Green's production in the Finals has been so disappointing that even his mother had something negative to say about it.

On Friday night, Mary Babers-Green referred to this version of Draymond Green as a "clone."

"Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW," she tweeted. "Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!"

This tweet from Mary Babers-Green already has over 12,000 likes.

Green was benched in the fourth quarter of Game 4, a decision that he was frustrated with but ultimately understood.

"I'm not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I'm a competitor," Green told reporters, via ESPN. "But if that's what Coach decides, then you roll with it. I had to keep my head in the game and whenever I went back in, try to make some plays. That was just my mindset."

The Warriors are hopeful Green will have a bounce-back performance in Game 5 on Monday night.