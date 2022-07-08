Look: Fan Does Push-Ups To Get An Autograph From Steph Curry

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Before teeing off for this year's American Century Championship, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spent time with the fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

One fan in attendance asked Curry how many push-ups he needs to complete in order to get an autograph.

It's unclear if Curry and the fan agreed on a certain number. Nonetheless, the reigning Finals MVP wasn't going to leave this fan hanging.

As the fan was racking up push-ups, Curry signed his jersey. It was a pretty sweet moment.

Check it out:

Not only did this fan get an autograph from Curry, he even got to shake his hand.

That's a moment this fan won't forget for a very long time, that's for sure.

As for Curry, he's seeking his first title at the American Century Championship.