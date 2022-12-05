Look: Insane Steph Curry Practice Video Going Viral Sunday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron reacts in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

We've all seen how well Steph Curry shoots the ball in games, and he can do the same thing in practice or while just hanging around too.

The Golden State Warriors superstar had a feature video shoot with Sports Illustrated on Sunday. A clip from the afternoon is going viral on Instagram.

Fans are debating the veracity of the video, which shows Curry making a shot from about 90 feet by throwing the ball in a windmill motion.

"Just finished a shoot with @stephencurry30, this dude just can’t miss," reads the caption of the SI post.

Real or fake? You be the judge.

One thing that is absolutely real is that as of right now, Curry is having one of the best shooting seasons of his career. Through 22 games, the two-time MVP is averaging 30.8 points per outing while shooting 51.1% from the field, 44.1% from three-point range and 90.3% from the free throw line.

The Warriors (13-11) aren't clicking on all cylinders yet, but Curry certainly is.