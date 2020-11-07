Look: Klay Thompson Is Very Ready For The NBA Season

Over a year ago during the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson suffered a devastating knee injury.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2019-20 season. The Warriors weren’t in a rush to bring him back to the court – especially after star point guard Steph Curry suffered a broken hand.

With its two stars missing most of the 2019-20 season, Golden State ended up with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Although Warriors fans were used to winning, the No. 2 pick is a nice consolation prize.

That prize is made even better by the latest news about the sharpshooter from Washington State. Thompson posted a photo to Instagram showing him working out in the gym.

The Warriors star had plenty of weight on the bar for his deadlifts, which shows his knee should be good to go for the upcoming season.

.@KlayThompson training like he got something to prove 😤 pic.twitter.com/XrQdV1ixK3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2020

Before suffering the torn ACL in his knee, Thompson averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The sharpshooter signed a five-year deal worth $189 million with the Warriors ahead of the 2018-19 season. He and Steph Curry are two of the most lethal scorers in the NBA and both should be back at full strength for the 2020-21 season.

After a down season last year, Warriors fans should be excited about what the future has to offer.

The Splash Brothers will have Golden State back in the Western Conference race.