Look: Klay Thompson Releases Message Before Season Opener

On Tuesday night, the 2020-21 NBA season kicks off with the Brooklyn Nets facing off against the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant makes his return to the court for the first time since he suffered an Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors. His return is one of the biggest storylines of the game.

Unfortunately, the next biggest story is also injury related. Star guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles earlier this offseason.

As a result, he’ll be unable to play at any point this year. Before his Warriors face off against the Nets, he sent a message to fans.

“I want DubNation to know I’m doing everything in my power to get back to who I was,” Thompson said on Instagram. “I hate missing games – I prided myself on being out there every night for the fans and my teammates.”

“Doesn’t matter if its regular or postseason. There’s a huge hole in my soul when I can’t do what I love and compete against the best players in the world. But I plan on playing for a long time and will continue to work every day to get back on the court and help my team bring more championships to the Bay.”

“In the meantime, I’m gonna be there for the squad @warriors cuz the mission remains the same 🏆!! And it starts tonight let’s get it DubNation!” he continued.

Golden State and Brooklyn tip off tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.