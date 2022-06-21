Look: Klay Thompson's Dad Trolls Rival NBA Franchise

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors watches a shot during their game against the Orlando Magic at ORACLE Arena on November 26, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are the NBA champions, but Klay Thompson's father Mychal thinks they owe some thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This afternoon, Mychal, a two-time NBA champion in his own right with the Los Angeles Lakers, explained his reasoning for saying the Warriors "gotta send a ring to Minnesota."

"Ya no the Warriors gotta send a ring to [Minnesota]…Y…Well, they PASSED on Steff and Klay in the draft AND they traded Wiggins to G State…So yeah…[Minnesota should] get a ring too.

Sure, Mychal is trolling here, but he's also telling the truth about the circumstances he mentions in the tweet.

The Timberwolves infamously passed on Steph twice in 2009, taking point guards Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn with back-to-back picks. Two years later, they took Arizona forward Derrick Williams at No. 2 overall; Klay Thompson went 10 picks later to Golden State.

When Minnesota traded former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors during the 2019-20 season, he was viewed as a likely bust who would never be part of a championship team.

Two years later, Wiggins was a major contributor to Golden State's fourth NBA title in eight seasons.

"There was a lot of talk, people have something to say about every little thing, but now I'm happy that I made it here," Wiggins said last weekend. "People didn't think I could ever be in this position or even be helpful on a championship team. But I'm proving the doubters wrong and I'm going to keep it going."

Poor Timberwolves.