The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: NBA World Reacts To Warriors’ New Jerseys

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry warms up.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on February 10, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors unveiled new uniforms today, and the look has caused quite a stir among NBA fans and media members.

The new Warriors jerseys are a take on what the team wore from 1997-2010. It’s not a bad look; not as good as the team’s primary jerseys, but certainly not an eyesore.

However, it is what is across the front of the jersey that has people talking. The Warriors are representing “Oakland” even though the team moved to San Francisco after the 2018-19 season.

The Warriors now play their home games in San Francisco, and the team’s split with Oakland has been acrimonious.

Because of this, there are more than a few people talking about the irony of debuting these jerseys now, even if many fans say they like the aesthetic of the new uniform.

What do you think of the Warriors’ new jerseys?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.