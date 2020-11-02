Look: NBA World Reacts To Warriors’ New Jerseys

The Golden State Warriors unveiled new uniforms today, and the look has caused quite a stir among NBA fans and media members.

The new Warriors jerseys are a take on what the team wore from 1997-2010. It’s not a bad look; not as good as the team’s primary jerseys, but certainly not an eyesore.

However, it is what is across the front of the jersey that has people talking. The Warriors are representing “Oakland” even though the team moved to San Francisco after the 2018-19 season.

Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity. “Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history. To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020

The Warriors now play their home games in San Francisco, and the team’s split with Oakland has been acrimonious.

Because of this, there are more than a few people talking about the irony of debuting these jerseys now, even if many fans say they like the aesthetic of the new uniform.

Warriors bouta make hella money from these jerseys after abandoning Oakland 🤔🤔 https://t.co/A80lNOFVgt — Julz Jett (@JulzJett) November 2, 2020

Warriors put out a jersey that says Oakland, Grizzlies slap a Memphis on an old Vancouver jersey, next up is the Thunder wearing a Sonics throwback lol — . (@Megamedium455) November 2, 2020

Imagine releasing "Oakland Forever" jerseys while suing that same city over $40 million you owe in renovation debt. — Justin Phan (@jphanned) November 2, 2020

the disrespect. “we just moved the team to sf but here’s a consolation jersey. thanks for sitting through the bad years so we can now cater to the rich.” — lex (@maplewedgie) November 2, 2020

a slap in the face to oakland. if the thunder ever wore jerseys that said "seattle" on the front i'd start a riot. — Bob Lob Blah's Blog (@BobLobBlahsBlog) November 2, 2020

What do you think of the Warriors’ new jerseys?