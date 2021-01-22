On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors took the floor for a contest against the New York Knicks.

Before the 2020-21 season officially kicked off, the Warriors received some devastating news. Star guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles and won’t play at all this season.

That put even more pressure on point guard Steph Curry to keep the Warriors in contention. He’s done will with that so far, as he sits at third in the NBA in scoring so far this season.

While he’s most known for his ability to shoot the ball, he showed on Thursday night that he can do a little bit of everything. During the first quarter, Curry caught a pass while driving to the basket.

Without even looking, he threw the ball behind his back to find an open Draymond Green.

Ceeck it out.

Steph is like a video game where you’re just pressing buttons but shit is working anyway pic.twitter.com/XMbfyEAiqi — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 22, 2021

Green drilled the shot to complete the ridiculous play.

Golden State’s offense was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter and ended with 31 points after the first 12 minutes. Unfortunately, the Warriors’ defense decided not to show up, allowing 40 first-quarter points to the Knicks.

Curry ended the first quarter 11 points, two rebounds and just one – albeit spectacular – assist.

He’ll need to keep scoring the ball if the Warriors have any hope of keeping pace with the Knicks right now.