Look: Steph Curry Has Message For Fans On Wednesday

History took place in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, when Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry became the all-time leader in three-point field goals made.

Curry, 33, broke Ray Allen’s previous record by draining the 2,974th three-pointer of his career in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks. The sold-out crowd in Madison Square Garden burst into pandemonium when he made the record-setting shot, making for an unforgettable moment of NBA history.

After the emotion of Tuesday night, Curry took to Twitter on Wednesday to send out a heartfelt message to his fans

“I just wanna say thank y’all so much for the support, the love, the energy last night. I woke up feeling really special this morning and I can’t thank y’all enough just being there for this whole journey,” Curry said in the video. “I know we got a lot more to do, but I gotta take a second and just appreciate what 2,974 (made three-pointers) means. History was made last night.

“Shoutout to Ray Allen, Reggie Miller. You guys are the icons that paved the way for me to even dream about a moment like this. And I got it done last night. I appreciate y’all so much, thank you to everybody that reached out, everybody who showed some love last night. We got some more to do. 2,974 and counting…”

Dream come true. In the Garden too 🙌🏽. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family. #dubnation been with it since Day 1. 2974 and counting………..longevity, accuracy, volume, range #CrazyFaith pic.twitter.com/NAccgAqNmZ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 15, 2021

Curry, who came into the game just one three-pointer shy of Allen’s previous record, ended the night with five made three’s. However, he made clear that he plans to think about the number “2,974” for a little while longer.

“I’ve been thinking about this number for a long time,” Curry said during his postgame interview with NBA on TNT. “… In basketball history, this is pretty special. These two legends — I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad. Full-circle moment, man.”

Curry is a two-time MVP and a three-time NBA champion, but the three-point record is the greatest individual achievement of his basketball career thus far. Regarded as the best shooter of all time, the Warriors point guard revolutionized basketball and showed the league a different way to play the game.

With his career far from over, Curry will be able to add to his record in the years to come, making it difficult to imagine anyone coming close to his mark ever again.