Look: Steph Curry Reveals His All-Time Starting Five

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is the latest NBA superstar to name his all-time "starting five" if he was able to build one.

Curry revealed his all-time starting unit in an interview with Sports Illustrated. He included himself in the group, but did not feature any other current players.

The rest of his five consists of Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Shaquille O'Neal.

"I'm at PG. I'm going with Magic. We'll play hybrid guards. You got Jordan, you got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball, and you've got the big man, the Diesel holding it down. That's a solid lineup I think," Curry said.

These types of exercises really have no set "right" answer. There are countless players Curry could have selected instead of these men, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Larry Bird.

This crew would be tough to beat though. Who is in your all-time starting five?