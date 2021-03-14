Look: Steph Curry Reveals His Special 33rd Birthday Gift

Today is a big day for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. On top of his Warriors having a huge home game against the Utah Jazz, it’s also his 33rd birthday.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Curry revealed that he received a special birthday gift, courtesy of his three kids. He showed off an incredible pair of Curry 8 sneakers painted blue and pink.

“My kids came through in the clutch with a nice surprise for the 33rd Bday,” Curry wrote. “Had no clue they knew how to design some shoes, but the scavenger hunt had me all the way confused. Love my unicorn, butterfly, and wolf! Bday Vibes!”

Hopefully the big birthday wishes from his family, as well as his fans on social media, inspire Curry to play great today. He’ll need to if the Warriors want to snap their four-game losing streak.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are 19-19 on the NBA season. If the season ended today, they would just miss the playoffs as the ninth seed in the West.

The next two games are against the Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers on back-to-back nights. There’s little room for error as they cross the halfway point on the season.

Curry is averaging just under 30 points a game right now. He may need to go over that average if he wants to top the Jazz tonight.

The game will be played at 4:00 p.m. and will air on NBA TV, ATRM and CSBA.