Look: Steph Curry Wasn't Happy With Kevin Harlan Last Night

Steph Curry and TNT play-by-play announcer Kevin Harland had a funny in-game exchange during last night's Warriors-Suns matchup.

In the second quarter, Curry was fouled and stepped to the line. As he released his first shot, Harlan remarked on the air that the superstar guard had yet to miss a free throw this season.

Of course, Curry's attempt wound up rimming out, and Harland's broadcast partners Reggie Miller and Candace Parker began good-naturedly blaming him for the miss.

Curry did the same, pointing at the longtime announcer and smiling.

There's always a few "announcer jinxes" every season in the major sports. This looks like the first one in the NBA this year.

Curry of course made the second free throw. He finished the game with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Phoenix Suns from turning a six-point halftime advantage into a 29-point blowout victory.