Andrew Wiggins wasn’t abysmal by any means during last night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, but the former No. 1 pick did make a brutal mistake in overtime.

With just over a minute remaining in overtime, Wiggins tried to make a contested three-pointer to give the Warriors the lead. Unfortunately, his shot attempt hit the left side of the backboard.

Though he’s not known for questionable body language, Steph Curry was visibly frustrated with Wiggins’ shot in overtime. As soon as Wiggins attempted the three-pointer, Curry threw up his arms in disbelief.

Curry’s reaction went viral on social media, as one fan tweeted “Steph’s reaction says it all for the Warriors this season.”

ANDREW WIGGINS WITH THE CLUTCH SHOT and Steph's reaction says it all for warriors this season.

pic.twitter.com/SjkuoQxTwk — Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) May 22, 2021

This season was certainly a learning experience for Curry. Injuries completely depleted the roster, as Kelly Oubre, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman were all sideline for significant periods of time.

While last night’s loss was a tough pill to swallow, Curry is optimistic about Golden State’s future.

“It just didn’t go our way, I don’t how many different ways to say it, it was a special year all things considered,” Curry said. “And a new experience for me, Draymond and Loon, try to make the most of it. Come back, bottle this up, everybody make the right strides, take advantage of the summer and you don’t want to see us next year.”

As long as they’re healthy, the Warriors should be a playoff contender next season.