The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Steph Curry’s Reaction To Awful Andrew Wiggins Shot Went Viral Last Night

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 125-99. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Andrew Wiggins wasn’t abysmal by any means during last night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, but the former No. 1 pick did make a brutal mistake in overtime.

With just over a minute remaining in overtime, Wiggins tried to make a contested three-pointer to give the Warriors the lead. Unfortunately, his shot attempt hit the left side of the backboard.

Though he’s not known for questionable body language, Steph Curry was visibly frustrated with Wiggins’ shot in overtime. As soon as Wiggins attempted the three-pointer, Curry threw up his arms in disbelief.

Curry’s reaction went viral on social media, as one fan tweeted “Steph’s reaction says it all for the Warriors this season.”

This season was certainly a learning experience for Curry. Injuries completely depleted the roster, as Kelly Oubre, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman were all sideline for significant periods of time.

While last night’s loss was a tough pill to swallow, Curry is optimistic about Golden State’s future.

“It just didn’t go our way, I don’t how many different ways to say it, it was a special year all things considered,” Curry said. “And a new experience for me, Draymond and Loon, try to make the most of it. Come back, bottle this up, everybody make the right strides, take advantage of the summer and you don’t want to see us next year.”

As long as they’re healthy, the Warriors should be a playoff contender next season.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.