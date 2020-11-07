Look: Stephen Curry Sends An Election Gift To Kamala Harris

The 2020 presidential election was officially called on Saturday morning.

Several media outlets have called the 2020 race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who pushed over the necessary 270 electoral college votes on Saturday.

Harris will make history, becoming the first female vice president in United States history. The 56-year-old Oakland native is also the first Black and first South Asian vice president elect in the history of America.

The vice president elect’s hometown NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, sent Harris a special gift following Saturday’s news.

Warriors star Stephen Curry signed a special Oakland jersey for Harris, which will be gifted to the vice president elect.

“To Kamala, Bay Area -> D.C. Congrats!” he wrote. The Warriors tweeted out an official image of the signed jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Oakland’s own makes history. pic.twitter.com/PCFH14iaTx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 7, 2020

While Golden State has moved from Oakland to San Francisco, the Warriors still have serious love for their old city.

Former Warriors forward Matt Barnes is a big fan of them.

“I love it. I love it,” Barnes said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “One thing I realized when I got to go back for that 2017 championship run is that there’s still so much love for that team there. Not only by the city but by current players. Steph [Curry], [Kevin Durant], Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green], they were all with the “We Believe” movement.

“So I think it’s a great move and a great honor because they lost a tremendous fan base moving from — although it’s not far — that Oakland crowd is going to be a lot different than the crowd at that San Francisco stadium.”

Perhaps we’ll see Harris at a Warriors game next season…