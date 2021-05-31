Look: Stephen Curry Has A Message For Naomi Osaka

The wider sports world was stunned today to see Naomi Osaka withdraw from the French Open. But in the wake of her explaining why, she has support from one of the biggest names in sports: Stephen Curry.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Golden State Warriors superstar praised Osaka for standing up for herself. He said he felt bad that she had to make a decision like that but offered “major respect” to her for doing so.

“You shouldn’t ever have to make a decision like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don’t protect their own,” Curry wrote. “Major respect [Naomi Osaka]”

The French Open fined Osaka and threatened to expel her from the tournament if she didn’t meet media obligations. But Osaka chose to withdraw rather than be removed.

Earlier today, Osaka cited a multi-year battle with depression as the reason she did not want to talk to journalists this week.

Naomi Osaka is reigning champion in both the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. She has two titles in both competitions. But the French Open and Wimbledon have eluded her so far.

With the French Open now officially in her rearview mirror, all eyes will be on Wimbledon.

Osaka reached the third round of the historic tournament in 2017 and 2018. Whether she’ll be ready to head there now – let alone meet more media obligations there – remains to be seen.