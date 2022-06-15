Look: Video Of Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and his son, Canon, during the All Star jersey presentation before the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 16, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images) Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Basketball runs in the Curry family's blood, there's no doubt about it.

Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry posted a video of her son, Canon, dribbling two basketballs at the same time. Her caption for the post said, "Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy."

The NBA world quickly pointed out that Canon took after his father when it comes to having sweet handles.

Here's the video of Canon that's going viral:

Ever since he entered the NBA in 2009, Steph Curry has been one of the most electric players in the league. While his three-point shooting is the main reason why, fans can't get enough of his killer crossovers.

Considering Canon is only 3 years old, he has plenty of time to potentially develop into a crafty ball-hander like Steph. And if not, he still gave the sports world this awesome moment to remember.

As for Steph, he will be back in action on Thursday night for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.