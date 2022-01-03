Look: Warriors Fans Are Loving The Latest Klay Thompson Video

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is reportedly less than a week away from making his return to the court after over two years away from the NBA.

A video that the five-time All-Star posted to social media on Monday will only incite further excitement for his official comeback.

Thompson took to Instagram Live on Monday to interact with his fanbase. While driving a boat, “Captain Klay” vowed to the Warriors faithful that he would be back soon.

He left those watching with an appropriate metaphor for the adversity he’s faced over the last two years.

“I’ll be back soon people. I’ll be back soon,” Thompson said, per ClutchPoints. “It’s been a long journey, but guess what? Smooth waters never made a skilled sailor.”

"I'll be back soon people. I'll be back soon. It's been a long journey, but guess what? Smooth waters never made a skilled sailor." – Captain Klay Thompson 👀pic.twitter.com/43ZT0XVnyQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 3, 2022

Thompson remained fairly vague about his return timeline, but a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added some clarity on Monday. Per the insider, there’s “optimism” within the Warriors organization that the 31-year-old shooting guard will make his return this upcoming Sunday, at home, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If that’s the case, Thompson would get to play in his first NBA game in nearly two and a half years. His last appearance for the Warriors came on June 13, 2019 when he played nearly 32 minutes in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

During that playoff stretch, Thompson was playing some of the best basketball of his career. In 21 games during the 2019 postseason, the three-time champ averaged 20.7 points per game and shot 44.3 percent from beyond the arc on 7.5 three-point attempts per contest.

Thompson will hope to bring that same offensive ability and his well-known defensive intensity to a 2021-22 Warriors team that currently holds the best record in the NBA. It’s been a while since he’s seen in-game action, but Golden State fans can’t wait to see him back on the court.

The Warriors plan to make a final decision on Thompson’s status for Sunday’s matchup with the Cavaliers after the team returns from a two-game road trip on Friday.