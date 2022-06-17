Look: Warriors Locker Room Chant Went Viral Last Night

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors put the finishing touches on their championship run last night, defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 by a final score of 103-90.

Following the Warriors' win in Game 6, the team had a hilarious celebration in the locker room.

According to multiple reports, the Warriors chanted "F--- you, Draymond" in the locker room. Of course, this reference started in Game 3 at TD Garden.

Although the Warriors called out Boston's fan base when these chants first originated, it appears they've gotten over them.

Besides, Draymond Green had a great performance in Game 6 to silence the crowd at TD Garden. He had 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to capture his fourth championship ring.

Green dealt with a lot of backlash in this year's NBA Finals. Some people even questioned his focus.

We can't blame the Warriors for having fun with this chant, especially after winning their fourth title in eight years.