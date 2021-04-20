Magic Johnson Reacts To Steph Curry’s Insane Monday Performance

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been on an absolute tear of late, and his scorching run continued on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry put up 49 points on 14-of-28 shooting and 10-of-17 from three-point range in Golden State’s 107-96 win in Philly. Through 10 games in the month of April, Curry is averaging 40.8 points per outing while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. He’s also made double-digit three-pointers in four of his last five games.

The Warriors have won six of their last eight games to get back to .500 and continue to their playoff push. Curry has been the biggest reason why, and Magic Johnson thinks it is time we seriously consider the sharpshooter for his third MVP award.

Following tonight’s performance, Magic said Curry “left no doubt about who the real MVP is.”

Will the real MVP please stand up!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Steph Curry left no doubt about who the real MVP is tonight! He scored 49 points and led his Warriors to victory over the Sixers 107-96. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

The Warriors are 29-29 with 14 games to play. Right now, they’re in ninth place and seem likely to participate in the play-in tournament.

However, if Steph keeps this up, Golden State has an outside shot of getting a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in. Either way, as long as their best player is shooting like this, no one will want to face the Warriors in the postseason.