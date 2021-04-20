The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Steph Curry’s Insane Monday Performance

Steph Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts late in the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been on an absolute tear of late, and his scorching run continued on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry put up 49 points on 14-of-28 shooting and 10-of-17 from three-point range in Golden State’s 107-96 win in Philly. Through 10 games in the month of April, Curry is averaging 40.8 points per outing while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. He’s also made double-digit three-pointers in four of his last five games.

The Warriors have won six of their last eight games to get back to .500 and continue to their playoff push. Curry has been the biggest reason why, and Magic Johnson thinks it is time we seriously consider the sharpshooter for his third MVP award.

Following tonight’s performance, Magic said Curry “left no doubt about who the real MVP is.”

The Warriors are 29-29 with 14 games to play. Right now, they’re in ninth place and seem likely to participate in the play-in tournament.

However, if Steph keeps this up, Golden State has an outside shot of getting a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in. Either way, as long as their best player is shooting like this, no one will want to face the Warriors in the postseason.


