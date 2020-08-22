Mike Wilbon Suggested A Blockbuster NBA Draft Trade Proposal

The Golden State Warriors will pick second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN’s Mike Wilbon thinks the Washington Wizards should potentially try to acquire the pick in a blockbuster trade.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the Warriors do with the pick. This draft class in particular has no clear star prospect as opposed to prior years. The top prospects in the 2020 draft class are also primarily guards – a position in which the Warriors don’t need much help.

There’s growing speculation Golden State will look to trade the No. 2 pick – Wilbon thinks the Wizards should try and acquire it. To do so, Washington would likely have to give up one of its best players.

Wilbon suggested during PTI’s recent podcast the Wizards should trade Bradley Beal in exchange for the No. 2 pick and Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins.

“If I was Washington, and I could get Andrew Wiggins and a pick, I might do it,” Wilbon said, via NBC Sports. “Andrew Wiggins on the Warriors is the fourth most important player. He’s a hell of a player when he’s the fourth most important player, not so much when it’s first or second,” Wilbon said. “It changes the dynamic completely for Andrew Wiggins.”

This type of trade wouldn’t make much sense for either team. The Warriors don’t necessarily need another guard unless they intend to have a three-guard lineup. In this case, that could be Beal, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

As for the Wizards, there’s not much of an incentive to give up the 27-year-old Beal. The talented guard is one of the more underrated scorers in the NBA.

Unless Washington is ready to throw in the towel and shake up the roster, it’s highly unlikely they’ll deal Beal for the No. 2 pick. But crazier things have happened.