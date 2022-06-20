MLB World Reacts To The Klay Thompson Brother Trade

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Injured Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts on the bench after the Warriors made a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on November 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson is about to have his brother Trayce, an MLB outfielder, back in California with him.

Trayce, a 31-year-old right-handed journeyman, is on his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers after being acquired via trade this afternoon. He had been in the minor leagues with the Detroit Tigers.

Trayce Thompson should provide an additional right-handed bat for LA, which just lost star Mookie Betts to injury for a few weeks. He actually played in 107 games for the Dodgers back in 2016-17, hitting .207 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI.

Thompson then went on to play for the Oakland A's, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. He went 1-for-14 in limited duty for the Pads this season.

Trayce has never been an everyday player, but perhaps he can help the Dodgers in a pinch now.

Los Angeles is currently 40-25 and in first place in the NL West. They are trying to hold off the Padres and San Francisco Giants, who are both currently holding wild card spots.