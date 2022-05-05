NBA Announces Punishment For Draymond's Middle Fingers

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul call in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced its punishment for Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green's double-barreled middle finger salute in Memphis Tuesday.

For flipping both birds toward the Grizzlies' crowd, Green has been fined $25,000. The veteran forward made the gesture during the first half of Memphis 106-101 win two nights ago.

Green had to leave the court after getting hit in the face. As he made his way to the locker room, he put up both middle fingers to the crowd.

Even before today's announcement, Green made it clear that whatever monetary punishment he received from the NBA was worth it.

"If you're going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and had blood running down their face, you should get flipped off," Green told the media on Tuesday night. "So, I'll take the fine. I'll go do an appearance and make up the money."

Green added that it "felt pretty good" to let Grizzlies fans know how he felt. They will be able to return the favor when the series comes back to Memphis for Game 5 next Wednesday.

In the meantime, Game 3 will take place on Saturday night in San Francisco. The two teams split the first two games.