CBS Has A New No. 1 Pick In 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Right now, it is unclear when the 2020 NBA Draft will take place. Whenever it happens, we are far from a consensus on who the No. 1 pick will be.

That isn’t often the case. Occasionally, you have situations like the 2013 draft where the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked everyone, taking Anthony Bennett at No. 1. More often, things play out like 2019, when we all knew Zion Williamson was set to be the top pick to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA season still isn’t settled, and we don’t know how many regular season games will be played when it comes back. The draft lottery has also been pushed back, so the 2020 NBA Draft order remains unclear. We are getting an idea of what the top tier of prospects looks like.

CBS Sports ran a mocked draft, with the Golden State Warriors projected to land the top pick. Per a recent report, the Warriors have Memphis center James Wiseman atop their board. CBS went in a very different direction, slotting in LaMelo Ball alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State’s backcourt.

We've got a team of experts conducting an NBA mock draft live on @CBSSportsHQ at the top of the hour. I'll be offering live analysis here. Join us! https://t.co/H6ywGRAQvO — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) May 4, 2020

This is not the first mock draft to have Ball ranked No. 1. The youngest of LaVar Ball’s famous sons may be the most talented, with Lonzo’s point guard skills and more potential athleticism and shooting ability.

Evaluating his colleague’s mock draft work, David Cobb gave the pick a B+.

Unlike last season with Zion Williamson, who to pick No. 1 was not as clear. The Warriors have a more immediate need for help from a big man. But Ball will be able to develop under perennial All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and highly regarded coach Steve Kerr as the Warriors seek to compete immediately for another title.

CBS college hoops analyst Gary Parrish predicts that Ball is a “really, really interesting” prospect with the chance to “become an All-Star many times over.”

This may not be the most obvious way to capitalize on Golden State’s championship window with Curry and Thompson in their primes, but if Ball is considered a much better pro prospect than Wiseman, which CBS had going No. 8 to Charlotte, and other big men in the field, it is hard to find issue with it, even if it means more LaVar Ball on our televisions.

[CBS Sports]