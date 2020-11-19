NBA Insider Has 2-Word Description Of Klay Thompson Injury

The Spun

klay thompson warms up before game 2

Golden State Warriors All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson reportedly suffered an injury on Wednesday morning. Thompson, who’s coming off a torn ACL injury in 2019, reportedly suffered a right leg injury during a workout.

At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear.

However, ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported on Wednesday night what he’s hearing about the injury.

“Not good,” an NBA source told the ESPN insider.

A serious injury to Thompson would simply be devastating. The Golden State Warriors star had made a full recovery from his torn ACL injury. Thompson and Steph Curry have both dealt with injuries over the last year, but appeared set to make a full return in 2020-21.

Now, that appears to be in doubt.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday night that Thompson is scheduled to undergo further testing on his leg.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday night that Thompson was unable to put any weight on his right leg following the injury.

The NBA world is holding its collective breath for Thompson, hoping for the best. Even LeBron James sent his well wishes on Wednesday evening.

Golden State, meanwhile, is scheduled to pick at No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft tonight.


