NBA Insider Suggests Blockbuster Trade Involving Warriors, Jazz

The Warriors’ big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green was good enough to win two NBA Finals. But NBA insider Ric Bucher doesn’t believe Golden State is built to go toe-to-toe with the Western Conference’s elites anymore.

There’s no doubt Golden State will be a playoff contender once again next year. Curry and Thompson are both set to return from injury. The Warriors should be good enough to give elite teams a challenge.

But it’s highly unlikely Curry, Thompson and Green will be able to top either the Lakers or Clippers. As the landscape of the NBA has rapidly changed, the Warriors have had trouble keeping pace the last year. Though, adding Andrew Wiggins could prove to be beneficial down the line.

If Golden State hopes to keep its competitiveness at par with other teams around the league, another trade may be necessary. Bucher suggests the Warriors and Utah Jazz could eventually be involved in a trade that would send Green to Utah for Rudy Gobert in return.

“A Gobert-for-Green deal meets salary-cap trade requirements, and the Jazz would get a former Defensive Player of the Year for the reigning one,” Bucher wrote on Bleacher Report. “The Warriors, meanwhile, would get a younger (and physically more imposing) one. Several executives consider moving Green as something the Warriors should at least consider, whether it is for a proven talent or a potential one.”

Utah likely wouldn’t deal Gobert unless his relationship with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell proves to be a lost cause.

But then again, it’s unclear how the NBA truly values Green’s versatile skill-set. Perhaps his value is greater than we anticipate.

If the Warriors hope to remain a legitimate threat out west, trading Green may be their only option.