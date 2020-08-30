NBA Insider Thinks Warriors Have Blockbuster Trade Package

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

While some believe the Warriors should keep the pick and take talented big man James Wiseman, others believe the Western Conference franchise should trade it for a proven player.

Golden State is set to get back a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in 2020-21. The Warriors should be back in NBA Finals contention next season.

Could the Warriors look to package that No. 2 overall pick with Andrew Wiggins (and maybe another asset or two) and go big-game hunting?

NBA insider Tom Haberstroh believes that Golden State has the package to get a trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. However, he’s not sure if the Wizards are actually willing to trade Beal.

“The Warriors certainly have the package to get the deal done,” Haberstroh told NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I wonder if the Wizards want to see Brad Beal next to John Wall and potentially Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant next season.”

The Wizards will likely decide to keep Beal unless they are completely overwhelmed by a trade offer this summer. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the No. 2 overall pick in a weak draft and Andrew Wiggins doesn’t count as overwhelmed.