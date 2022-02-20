NBA Star’s House Broken Into During Super Bowl Weekend

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was among the many celebrities attendees at Super Bowl LVI last week. Unfortunately, he was the victim of a burglary while he was away from home.

According to TMZ, law enforcement in Los Angeles say that burglars stole upwards of $1 million in Green’s possessions last Sunday. Watches, jewelry and “other property” were taken from his house.

Per the report, the burglars entered the home through his window. Green discovered the burglary after returning home late after the game was over.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to TMZ. Police are still investigating the burglary for potential leads.

Draymond Green was at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI sitting behind LeBron James to support the Rams and his friend, Odell Beckham Jr. All three appeared in HBO’s The Shop in 2018.

Despite playing for the Golden State Warriors, Green has owned a mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles since 2019.

Maybe it’s a good thing that Green or his family weren’t at his home at the time of the burglary. You never know what can happen in a situation like that.

Then again, maybe Green being a known attendee at Super Bowl LVI is what enabled the burglary to happen in the first place.

Hopefully nothing of real significance to Green was taken.

In the meantime, beefing up security is probably something that LA-based athletes should consider in the short term.