NBA Insider Has Details On Warriors-Thunder Trade

A general view of the Golden State Warriors arena.OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view during the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on November 11, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This afternoon, it was reported that the Thunder and Warriors were working on a trade centered around newly-acquired OKC swingman Kelly Oubre Jr.

Now, it seems like the deal is agreed upon and ready to go. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the exchange a short time ago.

According to Woj, the Warriors will receive Oubre, who the Thunder just added in the Chris Paul trade, for the price of a protected 2021 first-round pick. If Golden State’s pick lands between Nos. 21-30 in next year’s draft, it will go to OKC.

If the Warriors are set to pick in the top 20, they’ll send two second-round selections to the Thunder instead.

A career 10.9 point per game scorer, Oubre averaged a career-best 18.7 points while suiting up for the Phoenix Suns this past season. Oklahoma City acquired the lefty wing as part of the Chris Paul trade.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Oubre will slot into the Warriors’ lineup with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company.


