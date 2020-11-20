NBA Insider Has Details On Warriors-Thunder Trade

This afternoon, it was reported that the Thunder and Warriors were working on a trade centered around newly-acquired OKC swingman Kelly Oubre Jr.

Now, it seems like the deal is agreed upon and ready to go. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the exchange a short time ago.

According to Woj, the Warriors will receive Oubre, who the Thunder just added in the Chris Paul trade, for the price of a protected 2021 first-round pick. If Golden State’s pick lands between Nos. 21-30 in next year’s draft, it will go to OKC.

If the Warriors are set to pick in the top 20, they’ll send two second-round selections to the Thunder instead.

Sources: The Warriors will only convey that first-round pick next season should they finish 21-to-30 in the final regular season standings. If the Warriors land in the top 20, they’ll send two second-round picks to OKC. https://t.co/ltzvx7cIhQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

A career 10.9 point per game scorer, Oubre averaged a career-best 18.7 points while suiting up for the Phoenix Suns this past season. Oklahoma City acquired the lefty wing as part of the Chris Paul trade.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Oubre will slot into the Warriors’ lineup with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company.