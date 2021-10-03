NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Andrew Wiggins News

Much of the NBA’s early preseason drama has stemmed conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine. Although 95 percent of the league is reportedly vaccinated, multiple high-profile players have not received a vaccination, casting some doubt on their status for the upcoming campaign.

Among those that had not received a COVID-19 vaccine was Golden State Warriors forward on Andrew Wiggins. However, that reportedly changed this week.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared with reporters on Sunday afternoon that Wiggins got vaccinated. That means he will be available to play in Golden State home games this season as he’ll be in line with the local government mandates.

Wiggins will also be able to play in the Warriors first preseason game this Monday.

Andrew Wiggins got vaccinated, per Steve Kerr. He will be available for home games this season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 3, 2021

Wiggins’ decision to get vaccinated will end the intense criticism that he’s faced over the last few weeks. Some suggested that the Warriors should trade away the former No. 1 overall pick, while others assumed the team would simply dock him money for whatever games he missed.

Thankfully, the Warriors shouldn’t have to do either and Wiggins should be able to get on the court with his teammates safely for the rest of the season.

Here’s what a few basketball fans said on Twitter after the news of Wiggins’ vaccination broke:

Andrew Wiggins: I'm gonna pass on getting the vaccine

Steph Curry: You know, we can reach the NBA Finals without you..

Wiggins: *schedules vaccine appointment* pic.twitter.com/zS7jYgR14T — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) October 3, 2021

BOOM: Famous anti-vaxxer NBA player Andrew Wiggins has finally been vaccinated, making him eligible to work. Let's make sure EVERY vaccine-hesitant person sees this… they just may follow his example! — Chip Franklin🏛InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) October 3, 2021

Andrew Wiggins researched how much money he’d lose — Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) October 3, 2021

Woke up to the Andrew Wiggins news pic.twitter.com/wevACma0vK — Jay💎 (@DubsFanJay) October 3, 2021

Wiggins getting a COVID-19 vaccine bodes well for the Warriors, but a few other teams will still have to navigate some of their best players being unvaccinated. Bradley Beal, Jonathan Isaac and Kyrie Irving are among those that have not gotten a vaccine and could be in danger of missing time this upcoming season as a result.

Time will tell what becomes of the other players, but for now Warriors fans can breathe a bit easier knowing that Wiggins will be with the team fully moving forward.

[Anthony Slater]