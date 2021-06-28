NBA World Reacts To Latest Warriors Trade Rumor

As the final four teams continue to compete for the 2020-21 NBA Championship, the rest of the league’s franchises are busy at work plotting for next season. Among the organizations expected to be back and better than ever next year are the Golden State Warriors.

With the return of Klay Thompson, the Warriors will immediately factor into the Western Conference playoff picture. However, general manager Bob Myers might be looking for another quick upgrade to the current roster.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, the Warriors may be willing to deal 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. In return, one of the players that Golden State has its eye on is Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Here’s what Hollinger had to say on the matter:

Golden State assured itself of an additional first-round pick when Minnesota failed to land in the top three on lottery night. The Warriors now have the seventh and 14th picks plus last year’s second overall pick, James Wiseman, and there is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster. One name to watch: Pascal Siakam.

Adding the Raptors rising star would be a nice compliment to a team built around sharpshooters Thompson and Steph Curry. Many NBA fans and media members found the latest trade rumor intriguing for that reason.

Others that saw the news, and especially Raptors fans, weren’t as thrilled with the hypothetical trade.

Siakam’s 2020-21 season was derailed by a handful of obstacles, which including entering the league’s health and safety protocols just before the All Star break. He also suffered a torn labrum on May 8 but just underwent surgery to repair the damage which will greatly shorten his offseason.

Nevertheless, Siakam is just a year removed from being the clear No. 1 option on a playoff team. During his 2019-2020 season with the Raptors, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game on his way to being named to the All-NBA Second Team. He showed signs of regression this year, but could still prove to be a reliable contributor on a well-coached team like the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Raptors would receive a young player with ample upside in Wiseman along with another top-10 pick this year. Toronto already holds the No. 4 overall pick, which means the team could start a full rebuild, starting at the 2021 NBA Draft.