NBA World Reacts To The Big Klay Thompson News

klay thompson warms up before game 2TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson hasn’t seen in-game action since the 2019 NBA Finals due to two serious lower-body injuries.

After over two years of recovery, the sharpshooter is finally close to a return.

The Warriors announced on Wednesday that they have recalled Thompson from the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Thompson had been practicing with the team in Santa Cruz this week to ramp up for his return to Golden State’s top roster.

“The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman from the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today,” the team said in a statement. “The duo practiced with the team in Santa Cruz this week.”

The announcement is the latest indication that Thompson’s first NBA game in two seasons is just around the corner. The 31-year-old shooting guard has had an arduous process to get back onto the court after suffering a torn ACL and a torn Achilles, but it looks like he’s finally nearing the top of the mountain in his recovery.

The Warriors haven’t exactly need Thompson’s help just yet. At 23-5, Golden State has the best record in the NBA through the early stage of the 2021-22 campaign.

Nevertheless, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr will welcome back Thompson with open arms. The rest of the NBA world also can’t wait to see one of the greatest shooters back in action soon.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported after the Warriors announcement that Thompson will return to the team’s facility in San Francisco and that he won’t join the team on its current road trip. Golden State has games this weekend in Boston against the Celtics on Friday and in Toronto against the Raptors on Saturday.

After the Warriors head back home, Thompson’s return could be just days away.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.