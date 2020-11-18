NBA World Reacts To The Klay Thompson Injury News

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. About an hour before the Western Conference franchise is scheduled to make its pick, major news broke.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson suffered a lower-leg injury on Wednesday. At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear.

“Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower leg injury today and is undergoing tests to determine severity,” he reports.

Thompson, 30, has been out for more than a year. He suffered a torn ACL injury at the end of the 2019 playoffs. Thompson was set to make his return to the court at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower leg injury today and is undergoing tests to determine severity, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

News of Thompson’s injury is potentially massive. Obviously, the hope is that Thompson’s injury is not significant. However, if it is – or if there’s simply a possibility that it is – could this change Golden State’s draft strategy?

The Warriors have mostly been linked to big man James Wiseman. Golden State has also reportedly been pursuing a trade for a veteran player.

Could Thompson’s injury news make it more likely that the Warriors draft a guard?

Do they draft Lamelo now bc of this? https://t.co/N4xfIhOCZG — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) November 18, 2020

Outside of that speculation, fans are simply devastated by the possibility of Thompson missing more time. He’s one of the most-entertaining players in the NBA to watch.

I'm going to be sick if Klay has to go through any more extended rehab for something serious. The dude was the ultimate ironman for eight years — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 18, 2020

Not Klay man … pic.twitter.com/v5BAFEPDgP — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) November 18, 2020

Klay Thompson tore his ACL in his left knee during the 2019 NBA Finals and was eyeing his first game action in 17 months. https://t.co/XBqF7OBiy5 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) November 18, 2020

we got very little info on this klay injury, so i'm not going all "oh no" about it yet. that said, whew, that's a helluva data point to land in front of bob myers the night the warriors have the no. 2 pick in the draft. — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 18, 2020

This could make for a very interesting next hour-plus.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.