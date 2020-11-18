NBA World Reacts To The Klay Thompson Injury News

The Spun

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. About an hour before the Western Conference franchise is scheduled to make its pick, major news broke.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson suffered a lower-leg injury on Wednesday. At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear.

“Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower leg injury today and is undergoing tests to determine severity,” he reports.

Thompson, 30, has been out for more than a year. He suffered a torn ACL injury at the end of the 2019 playoffs. Thompson was set to make his return to the court at the start of the 2020-21 season.

News of Thompson’s injury is potentially massive. Obviously, the hope is that Thompson’s injury is not significant. However, if it is – or if there’s simply a possibility that it is – could this change Golden State’s draft strategy?

The Warriors have mostly been linked to big man James Wiseman. Golden State has also reportedly been pursuing a trade for a veteran player.

Could Thompson’s injury news make it more likely that the Warriors draft a guard?

Outside of that speculation, fans are simply devastated by the possibility of Thompson missing more time. He’s one of the most-entertaining players in the NBA to watch.

This could make for a very interesting next hour-plus.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


