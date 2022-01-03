NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Klay Thompson News

The NBA has been awaiting the return of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson for over two years.

Finally, it looks like five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion has a target date to officially come back to the court in front of a home crowd.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is “optimism” within the Warriors organization that Thompson will make his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Golden State expects to make a final decision when the team returns to the Bay Area from a two-game road trip on Friday.

There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

The news is a long time coming for Thompson, who hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors shooting guard tore his ACL during that playoff series against the Toronto Raptors and was set to return during the 2020 season until he suffered an Achilles injury while ramping back up to game shape.

When he was last on the court during the 2019 playoffs, Thompson was at the height of his powers. As a result, the NBA world recognized all that he could bring to the Warriors as soon as this Sunday, even after all of this time away from basketball.

this is a national holiday as far as im concerned https://t.co/DRSUwDXBCD — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) January 3, 2022

klatheists everywhere bow their heads in honor of the return of our chosen one https://t.co/c1KlGOdpW5 — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 3, 2022

49ers @ Rams – 1:25pm with playoff implications, followed by Klay’s return for

Cavs @ Warriors – 5:30pm?

Could be one monster Sunday for the Bay. https://t.co/UFsI3rwB8U — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) January 3, 2022

The Warriors have been just fine without Thompson through the first 35 games of the year. Golden State currently leads the Western Conference at 28-7, thanks to a career year from Stephen Curry.

Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and a number of other role players have been spectacular for the Warriors this year, making the organization one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals this summer. With Thompson now officially nearing a return, Golden State seems like the team to watch in the second half of the year.

Warriors-Cavaliers is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 9.