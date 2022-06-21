NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry's Parade Outfit

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and wife Ayesha celebrate with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors held their championship parade in the streets of San Francisco. Fans quickly noticed that Ayesha Curry was sporting a unique look.

Ayesha was wearing what appeared to be a dress made of Steph Curry's jersey.

We've seen Ayesha wear Steph's jerseys in the past, so this isn't entirely new to us. But this time around she didn't go with the standard look.

Most of the responses to Ayesha's outfit for the championship parade were positive. Some fans can't get enough of the happy couple.

"Goals," one fan replied.

"That's a great idea for an outfit," another fan said.

"So cute," a third fan tweeted.

Over the weekend, Ayesha posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for Steph.

"Happy Father’s Day my love!!! You are an angel on earth and we love you beyond measure!" she wrote.

The Curry family will have plenty of reasons to celebrate this month.