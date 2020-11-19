The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Devastating Klay Thompson Injury News

Klay Thompson slapping five with Stephen Curry.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors is introduced prior to playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors received nightmarish injury news on Thursday afternoon.

Thompson missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season after he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. The lethal three-point shooter was on track to return this upcoming season after more than over a year’s recovery, helping the Warriors try to return to the contender they once were.

Thompson and the Warriors received absolutely heartbreaking news Thursday afternoon, though. It was rumored Wednesday night he had suffered a leg injury – we now know the severity and it’s worse than expected. Thompson has suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thompson is one of the most beloved players in the NBA, regardless of fanhood. Naturally, basketball fans are devastated by Thursday’s breaking news.

NBA fans are sending in their reactions to Klay Thompson’s season-ending injury. As expected, Thompson is on the receiving end of heartfelt messages from fans everywhere.

Many expected the Warriors to bounce back and become a championship contender once again this season. But with Klay Thompson now out for the season, it’s tough to imagine Golden State being capable of taking down Western Conference juggernauts like the Lakers and Clippers.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green will have to play lights out this season. New draftee James Wiseman may also be in line for a bigger role than was previously expected.

As for Thompson, he’ll now get back on the road to recovery with his sights set on the 2021-22 season.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.