NBA World Reacts To Devastating Klay Thompson Injury News

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors received nightmarish injury news on Thursday afternoon.

Thompson missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season after he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. The lethal three-point shooter was on track to return this upcoming season after more than over a year’s recovery, helping the Warriors try to return to the contender they once were.

Thompson and the Warriors received absolutely heartbreaking news Thursday afternoon, though. It was rumored Wednesday night he had suffered a leg injury – we now know the severity and it’s worse than expected. Thompson has suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thompson is one of the most beloved players in the NBA, regardless of fanhood. Naturally, basketball fans are devastated by Thursday’s breaking news.

Source: Warriors' Thompson suffers Achilles tear – via @ESPN App https://t.co/Ft9wqtXdSB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

NBA fans are sending in their reactions to Klay Thompson’s season-ending injury. As expected, Thompson is on the receiving end of heartfelt messages from fans everywhere.

Devastated about this Klay Thompson news. pic.twitter.com/kMbHynk2bh — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 19, 2020

An ACL tear and now an Achilles tear will rob Klay Thompson of his age 29 and now age 30 season. He will now go at least 28 mid-prime months between NBA games, with a lonnnnng road ahead. Devastating for him and the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2020

Man I wish Klay Thompson a speedy recovery…I was looking forward to seeing him back on the court!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 19, 2020

Praying for the bro @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙌🏿 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) November 19, 2020

Klay Thompson is the most likeable player in the NBA. This is a huge loss for everyone — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 19, 2020

Get well soon man. Can’t wait to see you back on the court. @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/Tu6FHXlBcb — JustAnotherNBAFan™ (@AnotherNBAFan) November 19, 2020

The last time we seen Klay Thompson😭 pic.twitter.com/TDzdIcWK5p — Hoops™ (@HoopMixOnly) November 19, 2020

Klay Thompson tore his achilles. UGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/GFKHzrteDZ — Kendall Baker (@TheKendallBaker) November 19, 2020

Many expected the Warriors to bounce back and become a championship contender once again this season. But with Klay Thompson now out for the season, it’s tough to imagine Golden State being capable of taking down Western Conference juggernauts like the Lakers and Clippers.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green will have to play lights out this season. New draftee James Wiseman may also be in line for a bigger role than was previously expected.

As for Thompson, he’ll now get back on the road to recovery with his sights set on the 2021-22 season.