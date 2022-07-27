NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green Contract Rumor

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Eventually, the Golden State Warriors will have to make important contract decisions on Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Green is eligible for a new contract as early as this August. Although he has been with the franchise for such a long time, it doesn't sound like he's willing to take a hometown discount.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II, Green believes he deserves a max contract for the Warriors.

A max contract for Green would allow him to make $164.2 million over a five-year span.

Some fans are against the idea that Green is a "max player."

Others, however, don't blame Green for wanting a deal of this magnitude.

Green has been an integral part of the Warriors' success over the past decade. He isn't a lethal scorer like Steph Curry, but he knows how to stuff the stat sheet.

Not only is Green a versatile player, he's a tremendous leader. Losing him would leave the Warriors with a massive void to fill in the locker room.

It'll be interesting to see how the Warriors handle their negotiations with Green, that's for sure.