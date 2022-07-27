NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green Contract Rumor
Eventually, the Golden State Warriors will have to make important contract decisions on Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.
Green is eligible for a new contract as early as this August. Although he has been with the franchise for such a long time, it doesn't sound like he's willing to take a hometown discount.
Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II, Green believes he deserves a max contract for the Warriors.
A max contract for Green would allow him to make $164.2 million over a five-year span.
Some fans are against the idea that Green is a "max player."
Others, however, don't blame Green for wanting a deal of this magnitude.
Green has been an integral part of the Warriors' success over the past decade. He isn't a lethal scorer like Steph Curry, but he knows how to stuff the stat sheet.
Not only is Green a versatile player, he's a tremendous leader. Losing him would leave the Warriors with a massive void to fill in the locker room.
It'll be interesting to see how the Warriors handle their negotiations with Green, that's for sure.