NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green, Ja Morant Drama
After helping the Golden State Warriors take down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green moved right into battle against Ja Morant.
The social media beef began brewing after Klay Thompson called out Morant's Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. following Golden State's title-clinching win on Thursday. Thompson did not forget about JJJ's trolling of the Warriors during the regular season, and referred to the young big man as a "bum" and a "clown."
After Morant responded on Twitter by saying that the Grizzlies "got a lot of real estate" in the Warriors' heads, Draymond reminded the star point guard that Golden State won it all.
"We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston," he responded.
The Green-Morant back-and-forth has received a lot of attention from NBA Twitter, including from those clamoring for a matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors on Christmas Day.
For what it's worth, Ja wants to see that game happen in Memphis.
The Grizzlies are one of the ascending teams in the Western Conference, but the Warriors once again sit atop the mountain in the entire NBA.
Until Memphis--or someone else--can knock them off their perch, Ja doesn't really have much ammo behind his tweets.