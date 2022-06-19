NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green, Ja Morant Drama

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

After helping the Golden State Warriors take down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green moved right into battle against Ja Morant.

The social media beef began brewing after Klay Thompson called out Morant's Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. following Golden State's title-clinching win on Thursday. Thompson did not forget about JJJ's trolling of the Warriors during the regular season, and referred to the young big man as a "bum" and a "clown."

After Morant responded on Twitter by saying that the Grizzlies "got a lot of real estate" in the Warriors' heads, Draymond reminded the star point guard that Golden State won it all.

"We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston," he responded.

The Green-Morant back-and-forth has received a lot of attention from NBA Twitter, including from those clamoring for a matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors on Christmas Day.

For what it's worth, Ja wants to see that game happen in Memphis.

The Grizzlies are one of the ascending teams in the Western Conference, but the Warriors once again sit atop the mountain in the entire NBA.

Until Memphis--or someone else--can knock them off their perch, Ja doesn't really have much ammo behind his tweets.