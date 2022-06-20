NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green's NSFW Rant

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Draymond Green is known for speaking his mind at all times and not caring how you feel about it.

So, no one can really be too surprised that Draymond closed out his address to the crowd at the Warriors' championship parade today with a NSFW message.

"As always, f--k everybody else," Green told the cheering fans in attendance.

The audio is drawing varying reactions, including from those who think Green is "a lame and a clown."

Others are calling out Draymond for using vulgar language after Klay Thompson complained about Boston Celtics fans cursing at Golden State players during the NBA finals

"Swearing with kids in the crowd, real classy. Good job Warriors," said on Twitter user.

"'Real classy Golden State' -Klay if he isn’t a hypocrite," said another.

"Proves again that as a player Draymond is great but as a person @Money23Green is nothing but garbage," said one tweeter. "He knows there are young kids in the audience and watching. They look up to him. Do you have to use such language?"

Then, there are those who are mocking the people expressing indignation at Green for cursing.

Draymond is a polarizing dude. The reaction to his comments today is more proof of that.