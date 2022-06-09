Isiah Thomas Criticizes Draymond Green: NBA World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 30: Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas talks to the crowd during a celebration of the 1989 and 1990 World Championship Detroit Pistons at halftime during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Draymond Green finished Game 3 of the NBA Finals with just two points and three assists. It was easily his worst performance of the postseason.

Following Game 3, NBA legend Isiah Thomas called out Green for that abysmal performance. He questioned Green's focus through the first three games of the Finals.

"The NBA Finals, and when you're playing for a championship, it really is about your mental toughness and your mental focus, and being able to totally 100 percent concentrate on your opponent," Thomas said. "Shutting him down, understanding their offensive and defensive schemes. Any time you lose that focus or that concentration, and you're talking about Cedric Maxwell and you're talking about podcasts and you're talking about the fans, then you have really lost your concentration and your focus.

"And where does that show up? That shows up in the box score in a game like tonight where you played 34 minutes, you have four rebounds, three assists, and two points. Draymond Green does that in a grade school game, not in the NBA Finals. So when you talk about focus, this is what the NBA Finals is about, and right now he has lost focus in terms of concentrating on beating the opponent."

This seems like a harsh stance on this situation, but plenty of basketball fans agree with Thomas here.

"He's absolutely right," one fan tweeted.

"This is literally what I was saying last night you can’t do all that trash talking and come out and play that bad man," another fan wrote.

Green owned up to his mistakes in his postgame press conference, telling reporters that he played "like s---t."

We'll see if Green can have a bounce-back performance on Friday night. The Warriors will certainly need it if they're going to even up this series.