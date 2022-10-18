NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Injured Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts on the bench after the Warriors made a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on November 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson.

Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that he's not fond of Ronnie2k.

"Y'all really interviewed this clown?" I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world? Not interviewing a promoter... Do better ESPN," Thompson wrote.

This is not the first time that Thompson has called out Ronnie2k.

As you'd expect, NBA fans are siding with Thompson in this online feud.

"He's right," one fan said.

"I hate that clown too," a second fan tweeted.

"My respect for Klay went up," another fan wrote.

Thompson averaged 20.4 points per game during the 2021-22 season.

At this point, Thompson's 2k rating may dip again due to his latest Instagram comments.