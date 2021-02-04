NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson’s All-Star Voting Numbers

The NBA All-Star Game voting has pretty much always been more of a popularity contest than a vote based on who the best performers are. But the fact that Klay Thompson, who has not played since the 2019 NBA Finals, is a top-10 vote getter is driving some people crazy.

As of Thursday, Thompson is 10th in the All-Star Game fan voting for guards with over 99,000 votes. Some people were equally surprised that Carmelo Anthony, currently averaging a career-low 12 points per game, has over 179,000 votes.

Klay Thompson has already been ruled out for the 2020-21 NBA season with an Achilles injury. So the idea that we’ll see him at the All-Star Game as anything other than a spectator is ludicrous.

The reaction from the NBA world to this NBA fan voting is mixed. Some find it pretty funny that Thompson is getting votes, while others find it ridiculous (especially when their favorites are getting snubbed).

Klay Thompson making that initial fan vote is hilarious and also scary. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 4, 2021

How in the heck is Klay Thompson getting votes? https://t.co/mC0S3KMrhV — Stephen Gillaspie (@StephenBTG) February 4, 2021

screaming at klay thompson being on the list despite being out for the season https://t.co/WhkbwElBuP — SJ (@SJBasketball8) February 4, 2021

Klay Thompson hasn’t even played 😂 now that’s power — Feliix (@youngfeliix) February 4, 2021

LOL, Klay Thompson has played a grand total of zero minutes this season and last season combined, and he still leads Mike Conley, De'Aaron Fox, etc. Fan voting, man. https://t.co/HyQGfKZyii — dan clayton (@danclayt0n) February 4, 2021

Ultimately Klay Thompson won’t get a spot in the NBA All-Star Game (if there is one). This is pretty much a meme.

We don’t even necessarily know if Thompson will be able to play at an All-Star level once he returns from his injury. He’s coming off an Achilles injury and a torn ACL over the past year-and-a-half.

It will be really something if Thompson comes back at the same level he was at before he got hurt.

Will Thompson make the All-Star game when he returns in the 2021-22 season?