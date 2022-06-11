Steph Curry Scores 43 Points In Game 4 Victory: Fans React

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Warriors guard Steph Curry had zero intention of heading back to Golden State with his team trailing 3-1 to the Celtics. As a result, he had a performance for the ages in Game 4.

Curry scored 43 points on Friday night, leading the Warriors to a series-tying win. He knocked down seven field goals from beyond the arc and missed just one of his nine free throw attempts.

The three-time NBA champion made history in Game 4, becoming the third point guard ever to record at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a Finals game.

As you'd expect, the NBA world had plenty of positive things to say about Curry.

"Steph Curry carrying these boys by himself," Chris Broussard tweeted.

"One of the truly great performances in NBA Finals history: Steph Curry," ESPN's Michael Wilbon said.

"This is an all time performance by Steph Curry," Grant Liffmann wrote.

"If Steph Curry has 5 million fans, I’m one of them. If Steph has 5 fans, I’m one of them. If Steph has 1 fan, I’m him. If Steph has no fans, I’m not alive. If the world is against Steph, I’m against the world. Until my last breath I will support Steph I’d do anything for Steph," one fan tweeted.

Game 5 between the Celtics and Warriors will take place on Monday night.

We'll see if Curry can have an encore performance and lead Golden State to a 3-2 series lead.