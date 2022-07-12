NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Rumor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has been linked to just about every team in the NBA ever since he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Believe it or not, the Golden State Warriors are one of a few teams that continue to get mentioned in the Durant sweepstakes.

Durant has already had a successful stint with the Warriors. It's unclear if he'd be open to a return.

Nonetheless, ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently provided an update on this potential pairing between Durant and Golden State. Windhorst said Steph Curry has the power to shut down these talks, but he's not going to.

"Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not," Windhorst said.

Basketball fans aren't really surprised by this report. Curry has never been the type of player who constantly makes his demands public.

"Why does this surprise some people? Why is this inviting slander? Steph has NEVER used his clout to influence front office decisions. This is who he is. He lets the organization run the team the way they want, and then just goes out there and works with what he's given," one fan tweeted.

On the flip side, there are plenty of fans hoping the Warriors don't acquire Durant.

Luckily for these fans, there's no indication that Durant will end up on the Warriors.

If Golden State does end up acquiring Durant, it would be the unquestioned favorite heading into the 2022-23 season.