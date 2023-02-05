NBA World Reacts To Sunday's Steph Curry Announcement

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Earlier: Steph Curry injured his left leg during Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

At the very least, it could be a little while before we see the Warriors superstar again, based on the latest reporting on Curry's status.

"Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the Thunder as the Warriors continue to test and determine the extent of his leg injury suffered last night against the Mavericks, per sources," said Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Official diagnosis/timetable could take a couple days to determine."

The reactions to this admittedly vague update have been a little bit all over the map.

"If the main injury is a bone bruise from impact, sometimes additional testing is done (i.e. CT scan) to look at the bone in more detail to make sure there is no fracture," noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nirav Pandya. "Also, sometimes you need pain/swelling to go down to correlate what is seen on an MRI with physical exam."

"THE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY OVER," said one worried Warriors fan.

"It’s clear it isn’t a knee injury so it rules out any MCL/ACL injuries.. which is a relief. But this is so vague so idk man," another fan added.

"I like not seeing the word 'knee'" chimed in Sam Esfandiari.

"This might be a blessing with the All-Star break coming up, get Steph rest and other will step up to make a huge run after the All-Star break," said a hopeful fan.

Curry scored 21 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Without him, the Warriors still managed to hold off the Mavericks 119-113.

Update: Shams Charania of The Athletic says Curry will miss "multiple weeks" with a leg injury.

Terrible break for Golden State.