NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Andrew Wiggins News

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors stands at the line to shoot a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

When the 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced moments ago, there was one surprising name on the Western Conference unit: Andrew Wiggins.

Now, it’s not that Wiggins, a former No. 1 overall pick, is having a bad season with the Golden State Warriors. He’s averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9% on two-point shots and 40.4% beyond the arc, both career-highs.

However, no one would really argue that Wiggins is one of the top five players in the West. He’s not on the level as the conference’s other four All-Star starters: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Steph Curry.

Not surprisingly, Wiggins’ selection, which was made possible largely by fan voting, is drawing raised eyebrows from around the NBA media world.

All kidding aside, as curious as it may be to see Wiggins’ name among the All-Star starters, good on him for turning in a strong season and seemingly finding the best fit of his career with Golden State.

We’ll see how he fares in his first All-Star Game, which will be held February 20 in Cleveland.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.